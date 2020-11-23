Kennewick firefighters care for cats injured in house fire

Photo Courtesy of Kennewick Fire Department.

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Local firefighters helped five cats suffering from smoke after a fire started in a Richland home. The fire broke out on Saturday night at a home on West Yellowstone Avenue. Richland and Kennewick firefighters responded and found smoke coming from the home before locating the fire in one of the bedrooms. NEW: Fire in Kennewick apartment forces residents to evacuate Firefighters say that, fortunately, the bedroom door was closed which kept the fire from spreading.

“It consumed all oxygen in the room and was unable to move outside of that room,” they explained.

During their search of the home, they also found five cats.

They say two of the cats received oxygen and one was taken to the vet.