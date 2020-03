KENNEWICK, Wash. – Kennewick firefighters extinguished a ‘suspicious’ fire on Tuesday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., first responders were alerted to the fire near E Albany Avenue and N Date Street.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which police say appear to have started from a bucket.

It’s not known who started the fire and anyone with more information is asked to call (509) 638-0333.