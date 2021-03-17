Kennewick firefighters free woman trapped in SUV following rollover crash

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A woman was taken to the hospital after she crashed into a parked car in Kennewick on Wednesday morning.

The driver told police she took her eyes off the road while she was reaching down to grab something.

That’s when she crashed into a white jeep that was parked on South Garfield Road.

Her SUV rolled and when police and fire crews arrived she was still trapped inside the vehicle.

She was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

“As a reminder, do not drive distracted whether it is a cell phone or other items. It can wait,” KPD wrote on their Facebook page, “While this collision was not related to impaired driving, as mentioned in our Facebook post yesterday, St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest times on our nation’s roadways. Do not test your luck and drive impaired.”

Police tell KAPP KVEW she was cited for negligent driving in the 2nd Degree.

