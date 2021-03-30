Kennewick firefighters respond to house fire near Columbia Park
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Fire crews promptly responded to a residential house fire on Arrowhead Ave near Columbia Park in Kennewick this afternoon.
KAPP-KVEW’s Dru Miller spoke with Kennewick Fire Chief Lonnie Click on the scene of the fire. According to the Fire Chief, the fire likely originated in the attic of a single-story home. The fire is said to have spread through the roof, but only minor damage was sustained.
Chief Click also confirmed that all people and pets were evacuated from the building. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
This is a developing story that will be updated or followed-up when further details are announced.
