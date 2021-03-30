Kennewick firefighters respond to house fire near Columbia Park

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Fire crews promptly responded to a residential house fire on Arrowhead Ave near Columbia Park in Kennewick this afternoon.

KAPP-KVEW’s Dru Miller spoke with Kennewick Fire Chief Lonnie Click on the scene of the fire. According to the Fire Chief, the fire likely originated in the attic of a single-story home. The fire is said to have spread through the roof, but only minor damage was sustained.

House fire on Arrowhead Ave in Kennewick is under control. No injuries & minor damage according to @KFDKennewick pic.twitter.com/mJVO8kIG1S — Dru Miller (@dru_miller) March 30, 2021

Chief Click also confirmed that all people and pets were evacuated from the building. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated or followed-up when further details are announced.

