Kennewick food truck hub set to open next spring

by Madeleine Hagen

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Soon, the Kennewick Chuck-E-Cheese’s parking lot will connect to a food truck hub with space for 28 vendors.

“I’ve been trying for years to get this thing going and we finally got the opportunity to get it rolling and I can’t wait to bring it to the Tri-Cities,” Chris Corbin said.

Corbin and his parents run and own the Chuck-E-Cheese in Kennewick. He said the inspiration for Summer’s Hub Food Truck Pavilion, came from his love for food trucks and the lack of spaces for them in the region.

“Where everybody can come, families can come and choose from different offerings from local food trucks – the food trucks can have one place where they go; the electrical hookups,” Corbin explained.

The three-acres of land may not look like much right now but Corbin said it’ll become a more secure option for food trucks in the Tri-Cities; citing a friend who’s hot dog cart was recently stolen and later found.

“There’s a lot of problems that they have, safety, security, there’s tough parking spots for them to go to. They have a lot of problems that aren’t being solved in the current market,” Corbin added.

The Hub will also permanently house Brady’s Brats and Burgers, Corbin’s restaurant that he started in Sandy, Oregon.

“Burgers, fries, brats and tots and then it will house all the beer and wine options inside the Hub,” he explained.

So what exactly will the Hub look like?

“Picture a 7000 square foot building, glass roll up garage doors. Food trucks will be on the complete outside of the venue,” Corbin explained.

He said they’ve already secured building permits and plan to break ground next week. They expect construction to finish by spring 2022.

“It’s going to be so exciting when you go there; it’s gonna be so vibrant and happy and a great place to go out and eat,” he said.

Corbin also hopes to host events, beer and wine tastings once they’re up and running.

If you’re interested in renting a space, you can email Corbin at thehubkennewick@gmail.com.

