Kennewick gas station hit in robbery, similar to robbery last week

by Neil Fischer

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a robbery at a local gas station early Monday morning that has a similar characteristic to one that occurred last week.

Police responded to the Circle K at 2105 west 4th Ave. around 4:16 a.m. on Monday for reports of a robbery.

Investigators say the suspect entered the store and indicated that he had a weapon while he made demands to the clerk.

Police are continuing to investigate this robbery. It’s not known what the thief stole.

Last week, Kennewick police responded to the Euro Market on west Clearwater Ave. for a robbery.

A thief entered the business on Thursday around 2:00 a.m. and demanded money while indicating to an employee that they had a weapon.

The Kennewick Police Department investigated a third robbery last week where an employee was assaulted.

The suspect left the business with merchandise without paying and assaulted the clerk while leaving.

It’s unclear if the Kennewick Police Department has arrested anyone in connection to these robberies.

