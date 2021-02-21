Kennewick girl arrested after allegedly stabbing father
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police arrested a girl after she allegedly stabbed her father in the chest early Saturday afternoon.
The incident happened right before 1:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of W. Imnaha Ave in Kennewick.
Officials said the victim called 911 after he was stabbed by his juvenile daughter.
The victim was then taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, medics said.
His daughter is now being charged with Assault in the first degree.
Police are asking the community to call 509-628-0333 if they have any information.
