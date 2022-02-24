Kennewick golf course offers free rounds to junior golfers

by Madeleine Hagen

KENNEWICK, Wash. – To honor one of their late co-owners, Bob Hamilton, Zintel Creek Golf Club in Kennewick is offering free rounds to kids and teens in 2022.

“Just an unbelievably giving person; the whole family is,” Randy Stemp who’s also a co-owner of the club, said.

Stemp called Hamilton who loved golf, his work and giving back.

“Well, it’s really hard to put into words the impact that not only Bob Hamilton but his entire family-not only what they meant to this club when it was Tri-City Country Club now Zintel Creek but to the entire community,” he said.

Hamilton’s family has a long history within Zintel Creek which was once the Tri-City Country Club.

According to his family, Hamilton passed away summer of 2021 after a battle with cancer.

“Mostly played with his father-in-law Bob Rhodes, you’d seen him down here Saturday’s and Sunday’s, he was kind of a weekend warrior, but he loved it around here,” Clint Ables, the General Manager, said.

Last year, Hamilton was named as their Legends Representative. In his honor, a new program was born.

“We recognize somebody every year that’s been a supporter of the club, because this club’s been around since 1938 so it’s taken a lot of supporters to keep this club going. Through that, we were taking donations through the dinner, and we started the Bob Hamilton Junior Fund, and the donations from that created the funds we have now that allows all the juniors that come out to play for free. It represents Bob’s character, paying it forward, you know, to the future of the game,” Ables explained.

Throughout 2022, anyone 15 years old and younger can play for free at Zintel Creek in Kennewick, as long as they’re accompanied by an adult.

Ables said they’re hoping to open the sport up to kids and teens from all backgrounds.

“Growing up if you’re not exposed or if your parents don’t play golf, you don’t really think it’s available, so this is our kind of way of really trying to get people, just come try it out; this is a lifetime sport,” Ables said.

Stemp believes it’s a heartfelt way to honor Bob and the legacy he leaves behind at the Kennewick-based club.

“His spirit hasn’t ever left this place, it’s still here every day and this program going forward will help us keep it here for a long long time,” he said.

You can learn more about the club and book a tee-time here.

