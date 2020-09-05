Kennewick health care group offers COVID Impact Support

Madeleine Hagen by Madeleine Hagen

KENNEWICK, Wash. — In one way or another, everyone has been impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic. While thousands have suffered or died from the illness, the impact doesn’t have to be firsthand.

Grief Support Specialist Robb Rennix said even if a person did not catch the sickness, the effects of isolation or uncertainty can cause anxiety in anyone.

“Just a sense of numbness sometimes, disorientation, sadness of course, loneliness,” he explained.

Rennix works at Chaplaincy Health Care, a facility that offers hospice care, grief counselling, and other support for those who are ill. When the pandemic hit the Tri-Cities Region, Director of Marketing, Leslie Streeter said they had to adapt quickly by taking counselling and other care resources online.

“Just making sure that whatever platform we were using was going to protect privacy and be HIPAA compliant,” she said.

During the transition, the group also saw a need for COVID Impact Support; counselling to help those who have been affected by the disease. He said it’s especially tough for individuals who lost and loved one to COVID and weren’t able to be with them in their final moments.

“The last thing they remember is leaving him at the hospital door and weeks later, he’s dead,” Rennix said.

In the groups, Rennix and other counselors help individuals navigate what they’ve experienced or felt.

“These are first time experiences for people and we shouldn’t know how to deal with it because they’re all new and unknown,” he said.

Rennix has visited with patients who said they didn’t even know the feelings they were experiencing was grief. He urged the importance of recognizing signs of depression or agitation and, to seek help.

“The important thing is to talk with somebody, find a confidant, it could be a best friend, it could be a pastor,” he said.

During the COVID pandemic, Chaplaincy Health Care also has a support group for first responders. To learn more about their COVID-19 Impact Support Groups or help with other illness-related needs, visit their website.