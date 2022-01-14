Kennewick health clinic offers high tech preventative care

by Madeleine Hagen

KENNEWICK, Wash. – As a part of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Rachel Fidino at New U Women’s Clinic and Aesthetics in Kennewick is spreading the word about the DYSIS Smart Colposcopy.

“DYSIS aids in our diagnosing precancerous to cancerous cells for women who come up with an abnormal pap smear,” she said.

Dr. Fidino said more people have been delaying preventative care and screenings during the pandemic.

“Right and we’ve seen more advanced cancer in younger patients as well, that they’re just delaying care altogether. It’s so important get your yearly, annual exam we’ll see if you’re due for a pap smear order those other preventative screenings because if we can try to catch it early that’s the best thing we can do for our patients,” Dr. Fidino explained.

According to the DYSIS website, Dr. Fidino is the only provider in Washington who offers this service.

As over 14,000 women in the US are diagnosed with cervical cancer every year, and 4,000 die, she said this is an important step in preventative care.

“It’s a colored map that can give us a really good view of the cervix and it will show the uptake of the HPV virus so it gives me more accuracy where I biopsy,” she explained it allows the patient to be more involved in the process, “being more interactive in our care, we can also show the color map and show okay this is where I’m going to biopsy lets add in the DYSIS map and see where would I change that biopsy.”

Dr. Fidino said this screening hits close to home.

“It was 2016 I was diagnosed with cervical cancer and I actually left the area and I practiced oncology in Seattle, it’s kind of like my way of dealing with my own diagnosis and going through that journey and trying to help other patients,” she said.

She hopes to help as many women as possible with DYSIS.

“I think it can help a lot of women in kind of coping and dealing with what they’ve gone through,” she said.

