KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police are looking for a man in his 30s accused of hitting a woman with his car after they got into a heated argument outside a residence in the Tri-Cities.

According to a press release from the Kennewick Police Department, officers responded to the 300-block of N Volland St on the morning of Friday, September 3 for reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident.

When they arrived, authorities spoke to witnesses and the female victim. Information gathered by responding officers identified 31-year-old Jesus Eduardo Fernandez as the suspect. They learned that the victim was in a verbal argument with Fernandez before he got in his truck.

As Fernandez left the area, he struck the victim with his vehicle and caused undisclosed injuries. She was promptly transported to a Kennewick-area hospital to be medically evaluated and treated. No further information regarding her condition has been revealed.

Probable cause for felony hit-and-run has been established by local law enforcement. Now, Kennewick Police are searching for Fernandez, who they say left in his white 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. That truck has the WA license plate No. C39989V.

Kennewick PD officers say he drove off in the direction of W Canal Drive. If you have any information that may contribute to their search, you’re urged to contact the KPD’s non-emergency line at 509-628-0333 and refer to Case No. 21-35894.

