Kennewick hit-and-run suspect detained after fleeing vehicle

A 31-year-old man was brought into custody after fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police arrested a 31-year-old man after a hit-and-run at the intersection of W. 4th Ave and S. Union St.

Around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, Kennewick police responded to the report of a hit-and-run collision. Nearby witnesses described the vehicle in question, a maroon minivan. Officers discovered the smoking vehicle with notably front-end damage. Witnesses saw the two men fleeing the scene on foot.

A home security video helped officers identify the two men including the driver, Mario Vargas, who was located and detained shortly thereafter. It was later unveiled that Vargas was driving with a suspended license. Kennewick Police also noted that Vargas appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

When officers searched Vargas, they discovered a loaded handgun in his pocket. He was arrested for committing a hit-and-run and was taken to a local hospital to be cleared before being booked into Benton County Jail. He was charged with a DUI, driving with a suspended license to the third degree and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Local authorities ask that you call the non-emergency line at 509-628-0333 and refer case number 20-48496 if you have additional information about this incident.