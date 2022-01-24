Kennewick home struck several times by gunfire in drive-by shooting

by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A home in Kennewick was struck multiple times by gunfire early Sunday morning, however no one was injured, according to the Kennewick Police Department.

Police responded to the 300 block of South Osborne St. for reports of gunfire around 1:48 a.m. Sunday.

The homeowner told police that someone had shot at her house, according to Kennewick police.

Investigators found several shell casings in the area as well as bullet strikes to the residence. Police say no one was injured in the shooting.

The Kennewick Police Department did not find any other damage to nearby residences or property. Police believe this is an isolated incident.

If anyone has information regarding the drive-by shooting, you’re urged to contact non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333. You can also submit an anonymous tip at kpdtips.com.

