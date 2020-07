Kennewick house fire closes street

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A house fire in Kennewick shut down West Metaline Avenue between Arthur and Volland Street Friday afternoon.

The Kennewick Fire Department was dispatched to a fire in the 4600 block of W. Metaline Ave. at 12:13 p.m.

Police say everyone who was inside the burning home made it out safely.

The estimated time for when the street will reopen is unknown.

