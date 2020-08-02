Kennewick house fire started during renovations, officials say

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A home is a total loss after a fire started while the owner was renovating it, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire came in just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday evening on 1023 PR SE near Badger Canyon Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured, but the home is a total loss.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area if possible due to crews being on scene.

