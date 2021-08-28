Kennewick HS celebrates makeover right before start of new school year

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Hundreds gathered outside the new Kennewick High School Friday morning for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the multi-million dollar remodel that officials said is years in the making.

The building is “modern and open” which employees hope will “allow students to learn in ways that our old building could not.”

KHS Principal Ron King said the new building “allows for students to easily see what’s happening in their school.”

“We believe this school will help replicate spaces found in the modern workplace, universities, and trade schools,” King said. “It allows for traditional classroom learning but also provides ample space for students to be collaborative, work independently, and socialize in a safe and inviting environment.”

KSD Superintendent Dr. Traci Pierce said the district has “three strategic goals” for students and the makeover should help reach those.

“That all students are safe, known, and valued, all students are engaged learners, and all students are ready for their future,” Dr. Pierce said.

Officials also described the remodel as “an important community investment that will provide us with great return.”

“Kennewick High School has been completely transformed, with its 1950s era building replaced by a new two-story building that can accommodate 2,000 students and ties all school programs together into a single 292,000-square-foot comprehensive high school. The pre-existing Lion’s Den Gym and remodeled auditorium are incorporated into the design, and new athletic facilities include a track, field, tennis courts, and baseball fields,” a news release said.

The first day of school for students in the Kennewick school district is September 1.

