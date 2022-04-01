Kennewick irrigation season delayed by a week due to late deliveries & maintenance

by Dylan Carter

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Those relying on the canal system in Kennewick will need to wait a bit longer for the 2022 irrigation season as staff shortages, weather delays, late deliveries, and maintenance push the start date back by a week.

Now, the 2022 irrigation season for Kennewick will launch on April 9 with deliveries slated for the following week.

According to the Kennewick Irrigation District (KID), the major projects impacting these delays are meant to increase water storage during droughts and improve the safety conditions of the canal system.

One of the main projects that the KID is focusing on is lining and widening the Main Canal. This should improve the canal’s stability and reduce the amount of water required for its delivery.

RELATED: ‘Do not drink canal water’ — Safety tips from K.I.D. as irrigation season is nearing

With these improvements, the Main Canal should be able to hold an additional 80,000,000 gallons, or 250 acre-feet, of water during times of drought.

Construction can only take place during the off-season, which generally lasts from mid-October to April. It’s a weather-dependent process that can only be completed with calm winds, minimal precipitation and a warm climate.

If you are interested in learning more about these processes and what to expect during the upcoming irrigation season, click here to visit the KID’s website.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Speech-Language Pathologists at Trios Health use play to help children develop language skills

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.