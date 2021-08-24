Kennewick jail offers ‘Soups for Shots’ program aimed at vaccinating inmates

KENNEWICK, Wash. — You’ve heard of vaccine incentives like gift cards and cash. Well, now one local jail is offering inmates a program they’re eating up.

Benton County Jail staff created “Soups for Shots” at the beginning of August. The goal is to vaccinate inmates to “protect them against the virus.”

“We’ve had 89 prisoners sign up for the program and we’ve given out 890 soups,” said Chief of Corrections Scott Souza. “We are trying to get as many people vaccinated as possible to prevent the virus from spreading.”

Souza said ramen is “a popular commissary item” so the response to the program so far is “excellent.”

“We are a confined facility and it could spread easily. We have really increased our sanitation practices, require N95s, masks are required in the facility, and encouraging inmates to increase their personal hygiene and washing hands,” Souza said.

Souza added there are currently 360 people housed in the Kennewick building which is about half of their capacity. The health and safety of staff and inmates are a top priority.

“We offer Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer, depending on what’s available,” Souza said. “We’re doing everything that we can to keep the virus out of the jail.”

