Kennewick law firm promotes child mask-exemption form, says compliant with DOH

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Kennewick-based law firm is taking to social media to promote their form that will allegedly legally exempt children from wearing masks inside of their classrooms.

Attorney Jason Celski with Celski Law Firm PLLC said the goal is to allow “people who believe that their kids should not wear a mask” a way to prevent their kids from wearing a face covering.

For $100 per child, parents can fill out the form with the student’s name, school name, and school district. Celski said this applies to both public and private schools.

“As a parent, I figured the best way for them to learn and continue to learn is to not have these face coverings on their mouths,” Celski said.



According to Celski, the form is compliant with the latest school mask guidelines from the Washington State Department of Health.

In those guidelines, the DOH said “those advised by a medical, legal, or behavioral health professional that wearing a

face-covering may pose a risk to that person” should not wear a mask.

The form is good for summer school and the 2021-22 school year but Celski added that he plans to have the form available as long as the mask rules are in place.

If the form is rejected, the law firm will battle the decision. If it’s rejected again after that, Celski said parents will receive a full refund.

Local officials said they are growing increasingly concerned over the Delta variant spreading throughout the community as it now accounts for over 50% of the COVID-19 cases in Benton and Franklin counties.

In the DOH’s COVID-19 Outbreaks in Washington State K-12 Schools summary from June 30, a total of 301 COVID‐19 outbreaks occurred in K‐12 schools between August 1, 2020, and May 31, 2021.

1139 COVID-19 cases were associated with outbreaks in K‐12 schools. 70% of COVID-19 outbreaks involved two or three cases.

Benton County had 28 associated cases and Franklin County had 21 associated cases.

KAPP/KVEW reached out to the DOH for a response on if this mask-exemption form is valid but has not received a response as of this article’s publication. It will be updated accordingly.

