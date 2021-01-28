Kennewick PD makes Auto Theft, DUI arrest

Photo Credit: Kennewick Police Department, Facebook The Kennewick Police Department arrested a man for stealing a truck and for driving under the influence early in the morning on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was announced by the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) that a suspect was arrested in an auto theft incident early on Thursday morning.

According to the KPD Facebook page, an employee reported their red pickup truck missing near Union St and Clearwater Ave late on Wednesday evening. Authorities say this took place around 11:55 p.m. PST.

The truck was easily identifiable due to its lettering on the side and a large arrow board on top.

Kennewick police identified the vehicle near Olympia St and Kennewick Ave shortly after it was reported stolen. Authorities say that they stopped the vehicle and eventually arrested the suspect.

The driver, Travis Irwin, was booked into the Benton County Jail. He was booked for alleged auto theft and for driving under the influence.

If you have any information that can contribute to this case, local police officers ask that you cite Case No. 21-03474.

