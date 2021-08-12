Kennewick man arrested after unlawful entry into home with firearm

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Kennewick man was arrested after entering a home unlawfully with a firearm. According to Kennewick Police Department (KPD) the man had previously lost his right to bear arms.

Suspect Jerry Porter was spotted by two KPD Detectives entering a home on Johnson street in Kennewick on Wednesday evening. Porter had a local felony warrant and a warrant for escape from community custody through the Department of Corrections, according to a press release from KPD. Officers thought Porter to be armed at the time.

KPD teamed with Tri-City Regional SWAT to apprehend Porter. Tactics were employed to ensure his compliance and reduce the likelihood of an altercation. Porter exited the home and was arrested by SWAT Officers without incident.

At the time of his arrest, Porter was found to have a loaded firearm in his possession. The suspect had his firearm rights previously revoked. Porter was booked into Benton County Jail on two warrants and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to KPD.

