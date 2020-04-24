Kennewick man arrested for molestation of two girls

Matt Reyes by Matt Reyes

KENNEWICK, Wash.– A Kennewick man was arrested Thursday for child molestation of two juvenile girls.

Kennewick Police said 33-year-old Luis Morales-Hernandez was reported on Apr. 10 by a girl that was inappropriately touched by him.

It was later revealed that the girl knew Hernandez, but they are not related.

Criminal Investigations Division conducted the on-going case where they found that there was an additional, allegedly younger victim as well.

The two victims were interviewed by special interviewers from Kids Haven. They are in no danger and are getting proper care according to police.

Hernandez is now in the Benton County Jail.

