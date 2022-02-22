Kennewick Police: A 26-year-old man was arrested on DUI charges for crashing his car, carrying three children, into a home
KPD said the children ages, eight, seven and three are "okay."
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are investigating a collision after they said a 26-year-old man crashed a car carrying three children into a home in Kennewick, according to a KPD Facebook post.
Officers said they responded to the collision that heavily damaged the home on Monday, February 21, 2022, at 5:40 p.m. KPD said the house was occupied by a 62-year-old woman who was injured after the car entered her home. KPD reported on Facebook that the woman was transported to a hospital, and her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
KPD said the 26-year-old man driving the vehicle was taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail for DUI, Operating a Vehicle without a valid license, and three counts of Reckless Endangerment-DV. The car at the time of the crash “was occupied by three children ages eight, seven and three,” according to KPD.
KPD said the KFD medics determined the children are “okay.” KPD reported that the “family responded and took custody of the children.”
We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more. If you have any additional information on this incident, you can contact KPD at 509-585-4208 and use reference case #22-07444.
