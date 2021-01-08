Kennewick man dies in wrong-way crash on I-82

PROSSER, Wash. – A 60-year-old man from Kennewick is dead after troopers say he caused a three-car crash by driving the wrong direction on I-82 near Prosser.

The fatal crash happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol say Steven Chalcraft was driving an SUV westbound in the eastbound lanes, about two miles east of Prosser, when he crashed into a pickup truck.

As a result, the pickup driver, 65-year-old Jerry Frazier of Yakima, then crashed into a car.

Chalcraft died at the scene. Frazier was injured and taken to Kadlec for treatment. The driver of the car was uninjured.

According to investigators, Chalcraft was not wearing a seat belt. They don’t know yet if drugs or alcohol played a factor.

Washington State Patrol is leading the investigation.

