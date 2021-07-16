“Suspicious:” Kennewick man found dead in his home

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police are investigating the death of an elderly Kennewick man whose body was discovered in his home by a concerned friend on Thursday morning. Local authorities have deemed the death suspicious in nature and an investigation is ongoing.

According to a release from the Kennewick Police Department, a friend of 85-year-old Richard Mullins visited his home on the 2900-block of W John Day Ave on the morning of July 15. He found Mullins’ body and reported it to local police, who sent detectives to conduct an investigation into the situation.

Kennewick police investigators assessed the situation and called for a team from the Washington State Patrol’s (WSP) Crime Labs to process the scene. They made this decision because they felt there were suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

With that in mind, the manner of his death is currently under investigation and has only been deemed as “suspicious” at this time.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

