Kennewick man found guilty of child molestation in Superior Court

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — On Thursday, a jury found Tri-Cities resident Osiel Rivera-Vallejo (32) guilty of first-degree child molestation in the Superior Court of Benton and Franklin Counties.

According to the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office, the guilty verdict was largely based on the testimony of a juvenile victim who stood just a few feet away from the man who committed heinous crimes against her.

Rivera-Vallejo, who escaped the first-degree Rape of a Child charge due to the nature of his immoral contact, is still eligible for a life sentence for child molestation.

In 2019, KAPP-KVEW reported that the victim exhibited self-harming behavior at school which eventually led her to admit that she was abused twice about a year prior.

Rivera-Vallejo, who knew the victim and her family, was spotted by the girl’s mother on April 12, 2019. She called the cops, who previously established probable cause for his arrest, and Rivera-Vallejowas brought into police custody.

Some stages of the pre-trial process were conducted by a specialized child interviewer at the Kids Haven program located in the Support Advocacy and Resource Center (SARC). Thorough investigations were completed by the Kennewick Police Department to aid the process.

Deputy Prosecutor Laurel Holland led the case, working with Victim Advocate Maggie Valencia to handle it with the compassion and attention to detail required under dire circumstances.

