Kennewick man hospitalized in rollover accident south of Othello

OTHELLO, Wash. — A 35-year-old Kennewick resident was hospitalized early on Tuesday morning after he lost control of his vehicle in a single-car rollover accident in a remote section of Franklin County.

According to a release by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the accident took place around 6:52 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29. This man, who was the only person involved in the accident, was driving his 2004 Toyota Camry on the northbound lane of S.R. 17 near Booker Rd. At the time, he was roughly 12 miles south of Othello.

An investigation by WSP Troopers determined that the Kennewick man was not paying adequate attention and struck debris in the middle of the road. This caused him to lose control of his car as the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over.

Authorities say that the victim wore his seatbelt and was not under the influence of drugs/alcohol at the time of his accident. He was injured in the accident and was promptly transported to Othello Community Hospital to be evaluated and treated for his injuries.

At this time, no further updates have been provided regarding the victim’s condition. His vehicle was totaled and towed away from the scene of the crash by a nearby company.

This is a breaking news story. An update or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed by local authorities.

