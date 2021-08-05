Kennewick man jumps through glass window, onto patrol cars & charges at officer

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Kennewick Police Department

Image credit: Kennewick Police Department

Image credit: Kennewick Police Department





KENNEWICK, Wash. — A false weapons complaint at a Kennewick home resulted in a mental health crisis that saw the 9-1-1 caller jumping on KPD patrol cars and striking an officer’s head.

According to a press release by the Kennewick Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence on the 2600-block of W 6th Ave around 4:24 a.m. on Thursday morning. The caller, a 30-year-old man, stated that gang members entered his house and were trying to kill him in a plot devised with his parents. He later reiterated that he was being assaulted to dispatch.

Shortly after arriving at the residence, police realized that the caller was alone and safe. He allegedly proceeded to break through the glass window of his residence and climb through it before rapidly advancing toward KPD officers. They immediately called for medical personnel, as it was clear to them that this wasn’t a criminal issue, but a mental health issue.

KPD officers entered their vehicles and attempted to leave the scene, but the man climbed onto the hood of a patrol SUV, jumped around, and pounded on the windshield screaming “they are going to shoot me!”

Other responding officers exited the vehicle and attempted to reason with the man, who was clearly suffering from a mental health crisis. Officers asked him to go to the hospital, but he refused; eventually jumping onto another KPD patrol vehicle.

No probable cause was established because there wasn’t any apparent damage to the cars. However, the man suddenly jumped off the patrol car and charged an officer; striking him on the side of the head.

The suspect flailed uncontrollably and attempted to bite and grab officers while being restrained. Police say that the suspect screamed “they are going to kill me” as officers put him in handcuffs and restrained his limbs. While on the ground, the suspect allegedly slammed his head into the concrete several times. Medics arrived and decided it would be best to give the man a sedative so he could be transported to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

During his ride to the hospital, the suspect allegedly told medical professionals that he was under the influence of narcotics. He is being booked into the Benton County Jail for assault to the third degree and malicious mischief to the second degree with a mental health hold.

Due to the dire mental health circumstances of this incident, we have chosen to withhold the name of this suspect. Additionally, the officer who was struck in the head did not sustain any injuries, as confirmed by Kennewick Police.

