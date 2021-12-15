Kennewick man killed after rollover crash in Benton County

by Neil Fischer

BENTON CO., Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office investigated a fatal rollover crash Tuesday night that killed 37-year-old Austin Kenyon from Kennewick.

Deputies responded to the rollover Tuesday night on Nine Canyon Rd. just south of State Route 397.

Investigators say the vehicle was heading north on Nine Canyon Rd. when Kenyon lost control near a curve.

Benton County Coroner Bill Leach told KAPP-KVEW that Austin Kenyon, 37, of Kennewick was ejected from his car.

Kenyon was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, according to Leach.

