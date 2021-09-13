Kennewick man robbed and assaulted

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department released new information about a robbery that happened on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. near N. Union Street and W. Albany Avenue.

In KPD’s Facebook post, police say they received a call from a man who was robbed and assaulted by a white man and two Hispanic men. The caller said he saw the three men leave in a red sedan.

The victim did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this case, please contact Kennewick Police through their non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.

