Kennewick man sentenced to 14 years for second child sex crime

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Kennewick man was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in federal prison for crimes related to exploiting children for sexual purposes.

Jesus “Chewy” Rodriguez, 28, pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography on March 9, but court records show his child exploitation conduct “far exceeded downloading images of child pornography from the Internet,” according to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington.

Investigators said Rodriguez used social media to reach out to more than a dozen young women and girls, some as young as 12 years old, and asked them to send him pornographic images of themselves.

He also met up with girls on at least two occasions to engage in illicit sexual conduct in exchange for a cell phone and marijuana. One of the girls was 14 and the other was 15. Authorities said he had a firearm in his truck while engaging in sexual activity with the 14-year-old in the truck.

This case was investigated by the the FBI’s Yakima office and Special Agent Jennifer Terami.

Court records show this is Rodriguez’s second conviction related to sex with a minor.

He was previously sentenced in Benton County to 21 months in prison.

