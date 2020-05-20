Kennewick man serving 30-year sentence for child porn ordered to pay $400K in restitution

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Kennewick man serving a federal prison sentence for child porn charges has been ordered to pay $400,000 in restitution to two of his victims.

Dale Gordon Black, 63, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison in July 2019 for producing pornographic images of three children he knew, either as neighbors

or through his work in a local youth mentoring program. He was also ordered to forfeit $185,900 in cash, his Subaru Legacy and to pay $19,150 in restitution to other victims and $305,000 in fines, according to the U.S. Justice Department’s Eastern District of Washington.

On May 15, a federal judge determined that two of the three victims seeking restitution were entitled to payment for past and future medical services, including physical, psychiatric or psychological care. .

Black was ordered to pay $200,000 in restitution to each victim by purchasing a guaranteed settlement annuity that will provide monthly payments to them.

In addition to his child porn charges in federal court, Black was convicted of rape of a child and molestation charges in Benton County Superior Court in November 2019. He was sentenced to 26.5 years in prison for those crimes, which he is serving concurrently with his federal sentence.

Court records say on July 18, 2017, undercover FBI agents downloaded a child porn video from an IP address that was traced to Black’s home using a peer-to-peer file sharing program.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and seized a number of electronic devices from the home. A forensic examination of Black’s electronic devices revealed pornographic images that he had produced at his house and on overnight trips he took alone with the children.

If he is ever released from prison, Black will serve a lifetime of court supervision.

