Kennewick man suffered medical issue before drowning at Two Rivers Park, coroner says

David Mann by David Mann

FINLEY, Wash. — A Kennewick man appears to have suffered a cardiac-related medical issue before drowning at Two Rivers Park in Finley on Thursday afternoon, according to the Benton County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities said Phillip E. Boling, 51, was on some type of flotation device on the Columbia River when he fell into the water. Witnesses jumped in after him and struggled to pull him to shore, and first responders were called at about 4:45 p.m.

Medics performed CPR in an attempt to save Boling’s life, but they were not successful. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Family has been notified.

Benton County Chief Deputy Coroner Dennis Morris said Boling’s cause of death was determined to be drowning.

There will be no autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

