Kennewick man transported to hospital after crash in Franklin County, DUI suspected

by Neil Fischer

FRANKLIN, CO., Wash. — A Kennewick resident is suspected of driving under the influence after driving into oncoming traffic and colliding with a semi-truck in Franklin County, according to Washington State Patrol.

The Washington State Patrol says the crash happened around 8:36 p.m. on Wednesday 15 miles south of Othello on SR 17.

Andrew Olson, 35, from Kennewick was driving south on SR 17 and crossed the center line, colliding with the semi-truck, according to a crash report.

Olsen was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and had to be transported to Othello Community Hospital, according to WSP.

The semi-truck driver from Idaho was not injured in the collision, according to Washington State Patrol.

The Washington State Patrol says Olsen is facing DUI charges.

Investigators say the cause of the crash was improper lane travel.

