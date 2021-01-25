Kennewick mass-vaccination site now closed for Monday

A DOH-created appointment system is "not operational and the site will remain a first-come, first-serve location until further notice," local officials said.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — If you were hoping on Monday to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the mass vaccination site at the Benton County Fairgrounds, you may be disappointed.

People eligible to receive the vaccine were supposed to begin getting shots at 1 p.m. However, so many people lined up hours beforehand that staff at the site said capacity had been reached.

Kennewick Police Department announced shortly before 11 a.m. that no other people would be allowed to get in line for vaccinations; all 500 vaccination availabilities are full.

The site plans to inoculate 500 more people on Tuesday. The site will open back up at 8:30 a.m. The site is scheduled to be open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. each week, dependent on vaccine supply.

If you want to know if you’re eligible to receive the vaccine, visit FindYourPhaseWA.org.

Ben Shearer with the Southeast Washington Incident Management Team, which is helping to run the site, told KAPP-KVEW there is no appointment required to get the vaccine at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

“We do not have an appointment site set up,” said Shearer.

“The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) pushed out information that individuals could make an appointment for a vaccine. This appointment system is not operational and the site will remain a first-come, first-serve location until further notice,” the team said a news release shortly after 11 :30 a.m.

On Monday, local organizers were announcing via loudspeaker that a Washington State Dept. of Health link for appointments was “a mistake.”

For now, it seems this is first-come, first-serve and the supply will go quickly. However, as the days pass, the staff could get to a point where they can honor appointments.

The site will be up for a month — maybe longer.

