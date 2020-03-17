Kennewick mechanics giving away $5,000 in gift cards from local restaurants

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A group of local mechanics came up with a creative way to support both small businesses and hard-working community members with one big gesture.

AJ Schneider, an employee at 360 Automotive and Repair on West Clearwater Avenue, said he and his coworkers pooled their money to buy $5,000 worth of gift cards from Tri-Cities restaurants.

This comes hours after Gov. Jay Inslee announced that starting Tuesday, all restaurants statewide will be restricted to delivery and takeout for the next two weeks as part of an emergency response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“With the coronavirus going on, we’re noticing — even us as a small business, you’re starting to see the effects of it,” Schneider said.

As a group, Schneider said he and his coworkers bought $20 gift cards from five restaurants — Just Joel’s, Thai Elephant, Swampy’s BBQ, Magill’s and Foodies Too — spending $1,000 at each place.

The auto repair shop plans to donate the 250 gift cards to health care workers in the Tri-Cities area.

“We’re all in it together, and so this is one of those important times we need to group together and really stay as a community and stand strong to help support each other,” Schneider said.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Schneider previously said 360 Automotive and Repair planned to give the gift cards to workers at grocery chains in the area. However, store policies prevented them from doing so.

