Kennewick medical doctor charged with felony sex crime

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Kennewick medical doctor has been charged with indecent liberties for allegedly touching a patient inappropriately in October 2019, police said Thursday.

On Oct. 19, police learned that Dr. Scott Davis had allegedly touched a woman while providing care at his office at 8378 W. Grandridge Blvd. about three weeks earlier.

A patrol officer issued a citation to Scott and forwarded the case to the Kennewick city attorney’s office. Upon further review, the city attorney felt felony charges may be warranted, so the case was sent to the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office, said Det. Sgt. Daniel Todd.

At the request of the prosecutor’s office, police launched another investigation into the case. Based on that investigation, the prosecutor’s office charged Scott with indecent liberties, a class B felony.

The investigation remains ongoing.

