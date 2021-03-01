Kennewick mother arrested for threatening teenage son with handgun

The suspect allegedly kicked one KPD officer and spat on another while being apprehended.

This is the weapon that a Kennewick mother allegedly used to threaten her teenage son before being arrested by Kennewick police on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — An intoxicated woman was apprehended by the Kennewick Police Department for allegedly threatening to shooter her teenage son and for resisting arrest on Sunday evening.

According to a post by the Kennewick Police Department’s Facebook page, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of W 28th Ave at 9:14 p.m. on Sunday, February 28. The report indicated a disturbance with a weapon, but the reality of the situation was much more urgent.

It became clear that the report was of a Kennewick mother allegedly threatening her 16-year-old son by pointing a gun at him. By the time that police officers arrived on the scene, the juvenile was able to leave the residence and get to safety while his father took the gun from his mother.

When Kennewick police arrived on the scene, they secured the perimeter of the house and reportedly contained the mother inside the home. They prompted her to exit the premises and turn herself over peacefully. She allegedly refused to do so, ushering responding officers to call for the on-duty S.W.A.T. team to respond to the location of the incident.

After roughly an hour of back-and-forth between law enforcement officers and the suspect, she finally exited the building and was taken into police custody. Even so, she wouldn’t go down without a fight, allegedly kicking one Kennewick police officer and spitting at another in the process. She was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out and was cleared before being brought to the Franklin County Jail.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail on assault to the second degree, domestic violence charges and assault in the third degree. Up to this point, the names of the individuals involved is being withheld out of respect for the victim and his safety.

