Kennewick mother-daughter duo open storefront for their gourmet cookie business

KENNEWICK, Wash. – What started as a Kennewick girl’s idea to pay for summer camp has become a full-blown business.

Brooklyn Meehan was just a freshman at Kamiakin High School when she asked her mom to make cookies that she could then sell to fund her trip. Her mother, Ashley Meehan, was at first hesitant to oblige.

“When my oldest daughter needed to raise money for summer running camp, she begged and pleaded to sell my cookies to her friends. I of course said no, until I realized she had done all she could, and she really needed the help,” said Ashley.

It may have been her special recipe that ended up leading to their sweet success.

“When I was in high school, I became obsessed with making the perfect chocolate chip cookie. I still use the same recipe I created and developed over twenty years ago. I’ve always been ‘The Cookie Lady’, taking cookies to neighbors and friends, winning cookie and dessert contests, and creating new flavors along the way. For years it’s been tradition as a family, at our house, to make cookies on Sunday afternoons,” Ashley wrote on their business’s website.

Over time, the mother-daughter duo cooked up a more formal business plan, and on Friday they opened their first storefront – a gourmet cookie shop called “Our Cookie House”.

“Our Cookie House” is open Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 8530 West Gage Boulevard in Kennewick. You can order cookies online, here.