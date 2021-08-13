Kennewick motorcyclist hospitalized in crash south of Union Gap

by Dylan Carter

UNION GAP, Wash. — A 56-year-old Tri-Cities motorcyclist was hospitalized for injuries he sustained in an early morning crash in Yakima County this morning.

According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a motorcyclist from Kennewick was headed eastbound on I-82 just a few miles south of Union Gap at the same time as a 41-year-old Yakima man in a 2017 Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

Authorities say the motorcyclist was in the left lane passing the Silverado when he veered into the right lane and collided with the pickup truck. The Silverado driver called 9-1-1 to report the accident.

RELATED: Kennewick duo wanted for committing a double hit-and-run

Once emergency responders arrived on the scene, the Kennewick man was transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital to be medically evaluated and treated for their injuries. WSP Troopers haven’t disclosed any further information regarding the condition of the injured man.

However, the motorcyclist is being charged with improper lane usage, which caused the accident. He was wearing a helmet that’s compliant with USDOT regulations, which surely helped prevent other serious injuries. His 2018 Yamaha Star Venture motorcycle was totaled in the accident.

This is a breaking news story. An update/follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: State Troopers crack down on speeders near WSU campus

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.