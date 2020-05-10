Kennewick motorcyclist killed in crash in Oregon

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

Oregon State Police said that a Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by 63-year-old Robert Julian, of Kennewick, crashed into the John Day River on Highway 402 near milepost two.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say that Julian was heading northbound on Highway 402 when he left the road, traveled down an embankment, and into the John Day River.

Police say Julian was pulled from the river by his riding companions and that ambulance personnel attempted life saving efforts, but that Julian sustained fatal injuries.

