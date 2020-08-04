Kennewick motorcyclist killed in crash near Warden

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – A 55-year-old man from Kennewick died in a motorcycle crash on Monday morning.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, James Boles was riding a Harley south near Warden around 11:20 a.m. when a potato trailer, driven by 38-year-old Oscar Cisneros Leal of Mexico, struck his motorcycle. Boles was then ejected from his motorcycle and he landed in the northbound lanes.

A Freightliner traveling north driven by 55-year-old Charles Keinholz of Moses Lake then struck Boles. He died at the scene.

Cisneros Leal was allegedly unaware that Boles was initially struck by the trailer and continued driving, but he has since cooperated with investigators.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office Motor Traffic Unit is leading the investigation. They do believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Comments

comments