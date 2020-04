Kennewick movie theater giving away free popcorn this weekend

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Fairchild Cinemas’ Southgate movie theater in Kennewick is giving away free popcorn this weekend.

The giveaway will be Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The first bag is free and additional bags will cost $5.

Fairchild says it’s a “thank you” to the community for their support.

The theater is located at 2823 S. Quillan St.

