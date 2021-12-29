Kennewick native promoted to Commodore of Navy’s Destroyer Squadron 2
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Tri-Cities native recently moved up in the ranks of the U.S. Navy by assuming the role of Commodore for Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2 at a naval station in Virginia.
According to an outreach team representing the U.S. Navy, Capt. Stefan Walch relieved Capt. Matthew Kawas during a ceremony on December 16, 2021 at the Norfolk Naval Station.
WATCH: Richland native launches into space with NASA & SpaceX
“It is a privilege to command a great squadron with a long, distinguished history,” Capt. Walch said. “Commodore Kawas has raised the bar in supporting force generation and combat readiness throughout his tour and I look forward to continuing that upward trend as we prepare to support the upcoming USS Gerald R. Ford employment while training and certifying our destroyers for combat operations.”
This marked the 76th change of command for the “Greyhounds,” which were established shortly after World War I in 1919.
Walch was raised in Kennewick and decided to enlist in 1987 as a Sonar Technician. He studied at the Naval Postgraduate School and the Eisenhower School at National Defense University before receiving his commission in 1997.
READ: US Navy opens recruitment station in Yakima
The Kennewick native holds master’s degrees in both Computer Science and National Resource Strategy. His previous assignments include Commanding Officer of USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), Branch Head for the Joint Staff, and J8 in missile defense analysis.
Prior to the change of command, Walsh served as DESRON 2’s Deputy Commodore.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- Tina’s Law, domestic violence registry back for 2022 legislative session
- WATCH: Massive tree topples onto ODOT incident responder on highway
- Hourslong SWAT standoff falls short as Pasco narcotics suspect remains at large
- Keep your bills low during winter weather with energy saving tips from the Benton PUD
- Snoqualmie Pass: Chains requires as I-90 W closes near Easton, west of Cle Elum by accidents
READ: ‘Hot water is a silent killer:’ Organization files lawsuit against U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over dams’ water pollution
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.