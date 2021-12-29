Kennewick native promoted to Commodore of Navy’s Destroyer Squadron 2

by Dylan Carter

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Melvin | Capt. Stefan Walch, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2’s commodore is piped ashore following a change of command ceremony on Naval Station Norfolk, Dec. 16, 2021. Established in 1919, today’s ceremony marked the 76th change of command for the “Greyhounds.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin).

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Tri-Cities native recently moved up in the ranks of the U.S. Navy by assuming the role of Commodore for Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2 at a naval station in Virginia.

According to an outreach team representing the U.S. Navy, Capt. Stefan Walch relieved Capt. Matthew Kawas during a ceremony on December 16, 2021 at the Norfolk Naval Station.

“It is a privilege to command a great squadron with a long, distinguished history,” Capt. Walch said. “Commodore Kawas has raised the bar in supporting force generation and combat readiness throughout his tour and I look forward to continuing that upward trend as we prepare to support the upcoming USS Gerald R. Ford employment while training and certifying our destroyers for combat operations.”

This marked the 76th change of command for the “Greyhounds,” which were established shortly after World War I in 1919.

Walch was raised in Kennewick and decided to enlist in 1987 as a Sonar Technician. He studied at the Naval Postgraduate School and the Eisenhower School at National Defense University before receiving his commission in 1997.

The Kennewick native holds master’s degrees in both Computer Science and National Resource Strategy. His previous assignments include Commanding Officer of USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), Branch Head for the Joint Staff, and J8 in missile defense analysis.

Prior to the change of command, Walsh served as DESRON 2’s Deputy Commodore.

