Kennewick neighbor’s 9-1-1 call saved apartment complex from serious fire

by Dylan Carter

(via KFD Chief Chad Michael, Twitter)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — When a resident of the Heatherstone Apartments called 9-1-1 to report an aroma of smoke throughout their complex, they prevented what could’ve been a disastrous incident for them and their neighbors.

According to a release issued by Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael, fire crews were dispatched to the apartments on the 1100-block of W 10th Ave around 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, February 10. Within five minutes of being alerted, firefighters were on the scene and noticed smoke stemming from a ground-level apartment.

Quickly, they upgraded the call to a full commercial structure fire so that additional firefighters could be called to help out. Crews from Richland Fire & Emergency Services, Pasco Fire Department, Benton County Fire District No. 1, and Benton County Fire District No. 2 came to assist.

Once inside the apartment, firefighters worked through heavy smoke across the apartment that led them to a small fire in the kitchen area. They described it as being in decay—meaning the fire needed more oxygen to continue growing.

KFD crews searched the apartment and could not find any occupants inside. They contained the fire to that kitchen area and made sure that it wouldn’t spread to separate parts of the complex. The cause of this fire is still under investigation, according to Kennewick fire officials.

The KFD media release offered the following comments:

The Kennewick Fire Department would like to encourage everyone to call 911 if they notice something such as a burning odor in a building that needs to be investigated. The KFD also wants to remind everyone to ensure working smoke alarms are in place.

If not for that neighbor catching a whiff of smoke from the ground-level apartment, this could’ve developed into a much more tragic incident.

