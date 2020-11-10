Kennewick officers find 15-year-old with autism who ran away in the cold

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A 15-year-old autistic boy sprinted out of his Kennewick home on Monday night and officers rushed to find him.

“Every officer we had available searched the area,” said Officer Zach Moore with the Kennewick Police Department.

Officer Moore told KAPP-KVEW the boy ran out of his home on the 600 block of South Washington without shoes, socks or any warm clothes. Temperatures at the time were in the high 30’s.

As officers searched the surrounding blocks, they found the teen in a park nearby.

“The poor kid was just absolutely frozen,” said Officer Moore.

Fortunately, according to Officer Moore, the boy ‘had an instant connection’ with one of their officers who was able to calm him down and get him into the car to be taken home to his family.

Officer Moore gave advice for other parents in similar situations.

“I would encourage parents never to hesitate to call. We will drop everything we are doing to find your child,” said Officer Moore. “A lot of parents feel like they are alone, but we understand it’s something that happens. Just call us as soon as possible so we can be there to help.”