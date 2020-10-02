Kennewick parent shares thoughts on postponement of hybrid learning

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Following the Kennewick School District’s decision to postpone hybrid learning, many parents took to social media to share their feelings, whether they be positive or negative.

The Kennewick School Board voted unanimously to postpone the start of hybrid learning Wednesday night in a special meeting that lasted over three hours.

One Kennewick mother told KAPP-KVEW she was glad the board came out of the meeting with a start date to allow students back into classrooms.

“I think we just want what’s best for our children and their education and I think back in school, in a classroom would be very beneficial,” said Taylor Sanders, a Kennewick parent.

Sanders said she thinks the school district should provide information regularly to update parents on the status of hybrid learning.

“Are they going to figure it out in a couple weeks and are our kids going to have a good system down and are teachers going to have a good system down to get the best education for our children,” said Sanders.

The Kennewick School District told KAPP-KVEW on Thursday that they could speak more on the decision to postpone hybrid learning sometime next week.

