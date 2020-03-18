Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and West Richland adopt emergency proclamations over coronavirus

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Cities of Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and West Richland have all adopted emergency proclamations in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the state of Washington.

The primary purpose of an emergency proclamation is that it can provide cities access to additional resources and financial reimbursement from state and federal agencies. It also provides operational flexibility for implementing temporary measures such as changes in hours of operations; closure of facilities to the public; meeting cancellations; postponing events; etc.

Each City has been working diligently, individually and collectively, to evaluate operational resources and priorities. The primary goal for each City is to ensure continued delivery of vital services to our citizens in conjunction with the health, safety, and welfare of the public and city employees. City leaders have been in consistent contact and working collaboratively to share efforts and best practices.

Additionally, the cities have been implementing measures in accordance with proclamations from the Governor’s office as well as recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the State Department of Health and

our local Health District.

The cities strongly recommend that everyone follow the Health District’s guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Each City will communicate updates on facilities, services and other notifications specific to each city. Visit the following websites for additional information:

City of Pasco: www.pasco-wa.gov

City of Kennewick: www.go2kennewick.com

City of Richland: www.ci.richland.wa.us

City of West Richland: www.westrichland.org

