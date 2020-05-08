Kennewick pastor uses stimulus check on 100 pizzas to hand them out to moms

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Kennewick pastor used his stimulus check to buy 100 pizzas to give to moms ahead of Mother’s Day.

Pastor Daniel Gonzales started handing out the Little Caesar’s pies at Soldiers 4 Christ church at 17 N. Ione St. in Kennewick Friday afternoon.

He said he wanted to show love and kindness to mothers who’ve been dedicating so much of their time to their children during the coronavirus pandemic.

We’re handing out some pizzas here in frotn of the church, time to bless mothers with pizza to show a little bit of love and kindness

At about 2:55 p.m., Gonzales said he had about 70 pizzas left. They are first come, first serve.

