Kennewick PD apprehend armed felon on Clover Island

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department took to social media to announce the arrest of an armed felon who was discovered on Clover Island recently.

According to this post by the Kennewick Police Department’s Facebook page, authorities visited Clover Island in response to a reported car crash. The authorities alleged that the suspect was expected to be under the influence of alcohol heading into the situation.

When officers responded, they found a 27-year-old man in a damaged vehicle and immediately suspected that he was involved. That man was eventually determined to be Alejandro Cervantes — A multiple-time felon.

Felons aren’t allowed to possess firearms even if proper measures are taken to acquire them. The authorities say that KPD Officer Safranek investigated the scene and noticed warning signs that Cervantes may be armed.

Officer Safranek allegedly patted Cervantes and discovered a loaded 9-millimeter handgun in the suspect’s pocket. As a result, Cervantes was put into police custody and was taken to the Benton County Jail, where he was booked for unlawful possession of a firearm to the 2nd degree.

Clover Island, a small 16-acre island in between the Tri-Cities’ famous Blue Bridge and the Cable Bridge, is owned by the Port of Kennewick.

